3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
+ taxes & licensing
Compare at $11844 - Our Price is just $11499!
If you want the easy passenger loading and interior roominess that are inherent in a minivan along with plenty of creature comforts that will make trips more enjoyable for mom, dad, and the kids, there's a lot to like about the Chrysler Town & Country, according to KBB.com. This 2010 Chrysler Town & Country is fresh on our lot in Winnipeg.
The Chrysler Town & Country is the family-friendly minivan that offers everything you could want in this segment. It combines the expansive passenger and cargo area you expect with premium interior materials, the latest in convenience features, and impressive technology making it the perfect vehicle for taking kids to school or on a road trip across the country. This van has 108,965 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.8L engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2A4RR5D17AR289523.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.winnipegdodge.com/apply-now
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $126.89 with $0 down for 48 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $13197 ). See dealer for details.
Thank you for giving THE NEW WINNIPEG DODGE the opportunity to earn your business! We strive to give the best car buying experience along with the most aggressive pricing in the car industry! If you have any questions on this particular vehicle or any other vehicle, please check out our website at winnipegdodge.com. For immediate assistance call one of our sales associates at 204-774-4444. We are located at 3965 Portage ave. Unit 90 in the POINTE WEST AUTOMALL.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with The New Winnipeg Dodge.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in Winnipeg. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3