2010 Dodge Caliber

$6,500 + taxes & licensing 2 3 3 , 0 0 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8528948

8528948 Stock #: 21598A

21598A VIN: 1B3CB4HA7AD543014

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green[Optic Green Metallic]

Interior Colour Dark Slate/Medium Graystone

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 233,007 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.