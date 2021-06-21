2010 Dodge Challenger

$6,999 + taxes & licensing 2 0 6 , 8 1 9 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 206,819 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Cruise Control Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Windows rear window defogger Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

