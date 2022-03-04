Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Challenger

215,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Challenger

2010 Dodge Challenger

R/T Classic

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Challenger

R/T Classic

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

215,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8629364
  • Stock #: WD-95652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Plum Crazy Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # WD-95652
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle is being Sold as Traded (As-Is), a Safety Inspection Report can be provided upon request. The McNaught difference, what is it? Service above and beyond. Every vehicle comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Pwr sunroof
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Plum Crazy Pearl
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/AUTOSTICK (STD)
P245/45R20 ALL-SEASON PERFORMANCE BSW TIRES (STD)
5.7L HEMI VVT MDS V8 ENGINE (STD)
Requires Subscription
DARK SLATE GRAY LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS (STD)
MEDIA CENTRE 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player iPod control 30GB hard drive w/4250 song capacity 6.5" touch screen GPS navigation UConnect hands-free communication w/Bluetooth auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone steering wheel ...
SOUND GROUP II -inc: Media centre 430 AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player USB port 30GB hard drive w/6700 song capacity 6.5" touch screen aux audio input (7) Boston Acoustics speakers w/subwoofer 368-watt amplifier steering wheel mounted audio con...
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: instrument cluster w/display screen iPod control keyless go remote start system auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone security alarm steering wheel mounted audio control temp & compass gauge tire pressur...
28M R/T CLASSIC CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L MDS V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 20 x 8.0 aluminum wheels P245/45R20 all-season performance BSW tires 276-watt amp (6) Boston Acoustics speakers body-colour exterior mirrors dual...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

2020 Ford F-250 Supe...
 13,585 KM
$65,999 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 55,128 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2005 BMW 3 Series M3
 93,245 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-786-XXXX

(click to show)

204-786-3811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory