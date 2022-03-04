2010 Dodge Challenger

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 1 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8629364

8629364 Stock #: WD-95652

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Plum Crazy Pearl

Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Pwr sunroof Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Plum Crazy Pearl 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/AUTOSTICK (STD) P245/45R20 ALL-SEASON PERFORMANCE BSW TIRES (STD) 5.7L HEMI VVT MDS V8 ENGINE (STD) Requires Subscription DARK SLATE GRAY LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS (STD) MEDIA CENTRE 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player iPod control 30GB hard drive w/4250 song capacity 6.5" touch screen GPS navigation UConnect hands-free communication w/Bluetooth auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone steering wheel ... SOUND GROUP II -inc: Media centre 430 AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player USB port 30GB hard drive w/6700 song capacity 6.5" touch screen aux audio input (7) Boston Acoustics speakers w/subwoofer 368-watt amplifier steering wheel mounted audio con... ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: instrument cluster w/display screen iPod control keyless go remote start system auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone security alarm steering wheel mounted audio control temp & compass gauge tire pressur... 28M R/T CLASSIC CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L MDS V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 20 x 8.0 aluminum wheels P245/45R20 all-season performance BSW tires 276-watt amp (6) Boston Acoustics speakers body-colour exterior mirrors dual...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.