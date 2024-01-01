Menu
2010 Dodge Charger

161,200 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Charger

4dr Sdn R/T RWD

2010 Dodge Charger

4dr Sdn R/T RWD

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

161,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2B3CA5CT5AH121649

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH121649
  • Mileage 161,200 KM

Dealer# 4660

 

5.7Lit Hemi RWD

 

Will be uploading the pictures soon.

In the process of safety

 

Powerful V8 Engine 

 

Blending muscle car styling with modern performance, and technology, the Dodge Charger is most obvious evolution of traditional performance. It's a full size sedan that delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability.

 

Call us at 2042551297 to schedule a time for viewing

  • Contact us now @ 

Office # (204) 255-1297 

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca 

Address: 2850 Dugald Road.

   Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday

               10-5 on Saturdays!

 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2010 Dodge Charger