$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Charger
4dr Sdn R/T RWD
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AH147993
- Mileage 126,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer#4660
This vehicle is Safety Certified and ready to hit the road.
📍 Location: 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB
Call for Pricing and More Details
Financing available – all credit types welcome!
Looking for a powerful, stylish sedan with plenty of performance? This 2010 Dodge Charger R/T is the perfect blend of muscle and luxury, featuring a sleek black exterior and black leather interior. Powered by a V8 engine and rear-wheel drive, this car offers an exhilarating driving experience, whether you're on the highway or city streets.
Key Features:
- Powerful 8-Cylinder Engine
- Leather Seats
- Heated Front Seats 🔥
- Sunroof/Moonroof 🌞
Vehicle Specifications:
- Mileage: 126,250 KM
- Engine: 8-cylinder Hemi
- Transmission: Automatic
- Drive Type: RWD (Rear-Wheel Drive)
- Fuel Type: Gasoline
- Body Style: Sedan
- Exterior Colour: Black
- Interior Colour: Black
Safety Features:
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Traction Control
- Multiple airbags (Driver, Passenger, Side, Front/Rear Head)
Interior Features:
- Adjustable Pedals
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Keyless Entry
- Cruise Control
- Power Door Locks & Power Windows
- Remote Trunk Release
- Universal Garage Door Opener
Exterior Features:
- Alloy Wheels
- Fog Lights
- Tinted Glass
- Temporary Spare Tire
Media / Navigation / Communication:
- AM/FM Radio
- Bluetooth
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- Auxiliary Audio Input
and many more...
204-255-1297