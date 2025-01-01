Menu
<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Dealer#4660</strong></span></p><p data-start=1713 data-end=1778><strong data-start=1713 data-end=1776>This vehicle is Safety Certified and ready to hit the road.</strong></p><p data-start=1780 data-end=1847><strong data-start=1780 data-end=1799>Dealer #4660</strong><br data-start=1799 data-end=1802 /><strong data-start=1802 data-end=1815><strong data-start=1780 data-end=1799>📍 </strong>Location:</strong> 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB</p><p> </p><p data-start=1849 data-end=1936><strong data-start=1849 data-end=1886>Call for Pricing and More Details</strong><br data-start=1886 data-end=1889 />Financing available – all credit types welcome!</p><p data-start=88 data-end=429>Looking for a powerful, stylish sedan with plenty of performance? This 2010 Dodge Charger R/T is the perfect blend of muscle and luxury, featuring a sleek black exterior and black leather interior. Powered by a V8 engine and rear-wheel drive, this car offers an exhilarating driving experience, whether youre on the highway or city streets.</p><hr data-start=431 data-end=434 /><p data-start=436 data-end=455><strong data-start=436 data-end=453>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=456 data-end=785><li data-start=456 data-end=517><strong data-start=458 data-end=488>Powerful 8-Cylinder Engine</strong></li><li data-start=518 data-end=561><strong data-start=520 data-end=537>Leather Seats</strong></li><li data-start=562 data-end=630><strong data-start=564 data-end=586>Heated Front Seats</strong> 🔥</li><li data-start=631 data-end=679><strong data-start=633 data-end=653>Sunroof/Moonroof</strong> 🌞</li></ul><hr data-start=787 data-end=790 /><p data-start=792 data-end=821><strong data-start=792 data-end=819>Vehicle Specifications:</strong></p><ul data-start=822 data-end=1067><li data-start=822 data-end=849><strong data-start=824 data-end=836>Mileage:</strong> 126,250 KM</li><li data-start=850 data-end=876><strong data-start=852 data-end=863>Engine:</strong> 8-cylinder Hemi</li><li data-start=877 data-end=908><strong data-start=879 data-end=896>Transmission:</strong> Automatic</li><li data-start=909 data-end=951><strong data-start=911 data-end=926>Drive Type:</strong> RWD (Rear-Wheel Drive)</li><li data-start=952 data-end=979><strong data-start=954 data-end=968>Fuel Type:</strong> Gasoline</li><li data-start=980 data-end=1005><strong data-start=982 data-end=997>Body Style:</strong> Sedan</li><li data-start=1006 data-end=1036><strong data-start=1008 data-end=1028>Exterior Colour:</strong> Black</li><li data-start=1037 data-end=1067><strong data-start=1039 data-end=1059>Interior Colour:</strong> Black</li></ul><hr data-start=1069 data-end=1072 /><p data-start=1074 data-end=1096><strong data-start=1074 data-end=1094>Safety Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=1097 data-end=1246><li data-start=1097 data-end=1113>Brake Assist</li><li data-start=1114 data-end=1135>Stability Control</li><li data-start=1136 data-end=1161>Tire Pressure Monitor</li><li data-start=1162 data-end=1182>Traction Control</li><li data-start=1183 data-end=1246>Multiple airbags (Driver, Passenger, Side, Front/Rear Head)</li></ul><hr data-start=1248 data-end=1251 /><p data-start=1253 data-end=1277><strong data-start=1253 data-end=1275>Interior Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=1278 data-end=1458><li data-start=1278 data-end=1299>Adjustable Pedals</li><li data-start=1300 data-end=1326>Leather Steering Wheel</li><li data-start=1327 data-end=1344>Keyless Entry</li><li data-start=1345 data-end=1363>Cruise Control</li><li data-start=1364 data-end=1400>Power Door Locks & Power Windows</li><li data-start=1401 data-end=1425>Remote Trunk Release</li><li data-start=1426 data-end=1458>Universal Garage Door Opener</li></ul><hr data-start=1460 data-end=1463 /><p data-start=1465 data-end=1489><strong data-start=1465 data-end=1487>Exterior Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=1490 data-end=1563><li data-start=1490 data-end=1506>Alloy Wheels</li><li data-start=1507 data-end=1521>Fog Lights</li><li data-start=1522 data-end=1538>Tinted Glass</li><li data-start=1539 data-end=1563>Temporary Spare Tire</li></ul><hr data-start=1565 data-end=1568 /><p data-start=1570 data-end=1611><strong data-start=1570 data-end=1609>Media / Navigation / Communication:</strong></p><ul data-start=1612 data-end=1706><li data-start=1612 data-end=1627>AM/FM Radio</li><li data-start=1628 data-end=1641>Bluetooth</li><li data-start=1642 data-end=1666>Premium Sound System</li><li data-start=1667 data-end=1680>CD Player</li><li data-start=1681 data-end=1706>Auxiliary Audio Input</li></ul><p data-start=1713 data-end=1778>and many more...</p>

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

