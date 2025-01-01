Menu
<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Dealer#4660</strong></span></p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Clean Title</strong></span></p>

2010 Dodge Charger

112,350 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
112,350KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2B3CA3CV0AH153611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer#4660

Clean Title

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

High Output

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

204-255-1297

