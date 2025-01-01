$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2010 Dodge Charger
SXT
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
112,350KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2B3CA3CV0AH153611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer#4660
Clean Title
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
High Output
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
