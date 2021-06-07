Menu
2010 Dodge Dakota

89,000 KM

Details

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

204-261-1847

2010 Dodge Dakota

2010 Dodge Dakota

2WD Ext Cab SXT - LOW KMS

2010 Dodge Dakota

2WD Ext Cab SXT - LOW KMS

Location

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

89,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7192622
  • Stock #: 4867
  • VIN: 1D7RE3BK8AS223536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 4867
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ex-Government Vehicle, Well Maintained, Only 89,000 Km, 6 Cyl, Auto, Extended Cab, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Spray in Boxliner, Grille Guard, Step Bars, Hitch, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) If you Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 Dealer 4273

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Trailer Hitch
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
All Equipped
Cloth Interior

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

