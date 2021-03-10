Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

219,399 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

219,399KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6820544
  • Stock #: F3WGVV
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE9AR182068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,399 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 3.3L V6 OHV 4-Speed Automatic VLP FWD White Gold Clearcoat

3rd row seats: split-bench, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front Wheel Drive
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors

