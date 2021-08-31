Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

205,000 KM

$7,450

+ tax & licensing
$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Stow N' Go 7 Seater 3.3 V6

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Stow N' Go 7 Seater 3.3 V6

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

205,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7824096
  • VIN: 2d4rn4de2ar383049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a new Family Van! Something that you can take on a long drive in comfort! This 2010 Dodge Caravan is ready for you! Remote Starter! 205,000kms 3.3L V6 Engine! Power windows and lcoks ! AC Tilt Cruise & More! Dont miss out on this van at westside sales! price plus taxes no other fees! $7,450.00
$7450.00 plus taxes
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale
DEALER PERMIT #9491

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

