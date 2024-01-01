Menu
2010 Dodge Journey

175,145 KM

R/T **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Used
175,145KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Inferno Red Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,145 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2010 Dodge Journey R/T **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.5L/214 engine will keep you going. This Dodge Journey has the following options: TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP -inc: engine oil cooler, trailer tow w/4-pin connector wiring, PWR EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE SUNROOF, INFERNO RED CRYSTAL PEARL, DARK SLATE GRAY, LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS, CONVENIENCE GROUP II -inc: adjustable roof rail crossbars, air filtering, cargo compartment cover, driver/passenger lower LED lamps, iPod control, auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone, UConnect phone w/voice command, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD), 28X R/T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine, 6-speed automatic trans, 19" X 7.0" CAST ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD), and Warning chime. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

High Output

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Pwr express open/close sunroof
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP -inc: Engine Oil Cooler Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring
3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD)
28X R/T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine 6-speed automatic trans
CONVENIENCE GROUP II -inc: adjustable roof rail crossbars air filtering cargo compartment cover driver/passenger lower LED lamps iPod control auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone UConnect phone w/voice command
DARK SLATE GRAY LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS
INFERNO RED CRYSTAL PEARL
19" X 7.0" CAST ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
Requires Subscription

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

