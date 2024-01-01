$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Journey
R/T **New Arrival**
2010 Dodge Journey
R/T **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Inferno Red Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,145 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2010 Dodge Journey R/T **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.5L/214 engine will keep you going. This Dodge Journey has the following options: TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP -inc: engine oil cooler, trailer tow w/4-pin connector wiring, PWR EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE SUNROOF, INFERNO RED CRYSTAL PEARL, DARK SLATE GRAY, LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS, CONVENIENCE GROUP II -inc: adjustable roof rail crossbars, air filtering, cargo compartment cover, driver/passenger lower LED lamps, iPod control, auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone, UConnect phone w/voice command, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD), 28X R/T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine, 6-speed automatic trans, 19" X 7.0" CAST ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD), and Warning chime. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Powertrain
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Capital Ford Winnipeg
Capital Ford Winnipeg
Call Dealer
204-772-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411