2010 Dodge Journey

R/T

Gundhu Auto Sales

222 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J9

204-227-8028

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4628538
  • Stock #: 172309
  • VIN: 3D4PH6FV1AT110589
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
2010 DODGE JOURNEY R/T , LEATHER SEATS , 7 PASSENGER ,HEATED SEATS ,SUNROOF, NO MAJOR ACCIDENT




FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL OR TEXT AT 204-999-3592 OR 204-227-8028

As our valued customers you will receive this package at no cost with this vehicle

1) NO CHARGE Engine Light Diagnosis.
2) FREE Tire Rotation with any oil change
3) FREE fluid Top-Ups with any mechanical service.

We have wide selection of CARS, SUVs, VANS and TRUCKs always give us call for latest Stock information and pictures.
Dealer permit number #9917

Gundhu Auto is located on 222-Mcphillips Street, Winnipeg (just at corner of Pacific and Mcphillips Street) & our business hour are from Mon-Sat 9:00am to 6:00pm

Follow us on Facebook/Gundhu Auto Sales Ltd.
Check out official website at https://www.gundhuauto.ca/
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Gundhu-Auto-Sales-and-Service-Ltd/276494172395553
Financing available please call us for more information

All advertised to be true but not guaranteed

Gundhu auto is MPI Approved Manitoba Safety Inspection Station

Winter Tire Financing Available up to 4 years

We Do All Mechanical work here

*(Price not include GST and PST)
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Fog Lamps
  • Automatic Headlamps
  • Brake/Park Interlock
  • Dual-note horn
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Convenience
  • ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
  • Overhead Console
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Assist Handles
  • Remote Start System
  • Glove Box Lamp
  • Front/rear floor mats
  • Halogen Quad Headlamps
  • Instrument cluster w/tachometer
  • Rear wiper w/washer
  • Floor console w/armrest
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
  • Sentry key theft deterrent system
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Removable short mast antenna
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Instrument panel storage bin
  • 2nd row in-floor storage bins
  • Passenger seat cushion storage bin
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Tinted windshield
Suspension
  • Performance Suspension
Trim
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
  • Bright grille
  • Body-colour fascias
Exterior
  • tire pressure monitoring warning lamp
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
  • Tip Start
  • Interior Observation Mirror
  • Sunscreen Glass
  • Door sill scuff pads
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Tilt/telescopic steering column
  • 140-amp alternator
  • Front air dam
  • Liftgate flood lamp
  • Audio input jack
  • 525 CCA maintenance-free battery
  • Floor carpeting
  • Instrument panel cooler
  • Black-Out Tape
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Cargo tie down loops
  • Grocery bag hooks
  • Low washer fluid warning signal
  • Trailer Sway Damping
  • Bright door handles
  • active head restraints
  • Hood insulation
  • Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light
  • Rear door child protection locks
  • Body-colour mirrors
  • Autostick Automatic Transmission
  • Pwr heated fold-away mirrors
  • Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
  • Electronic roll mitigation
  • Supplemental front side airbags
  • Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
  • Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
  • Vehicle info centre
  • Bright Side Roof Rails
  • P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires
  • Manual driver lumbar
  • Passenger fold-flat seat
  • 240-km/h speedometer
  • Child seat upper tether anchors
  • Body-colour sill
  • Headlamps off time delay
  • 6-way pwr driver adjust
  • Rear reclining fold-flat seat
  • Warning chime
  • Seat belt & key warning buzzer
  • Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down
  • Dual glove boxes -inc: cooled upper storage
  • Instrument panel bright bezel
  • 3.5L MPI 24-valve HO V6 engine
  • 368-Watt Amplifier
  • Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready
  • Trip computer -inc: outside temp, compass
  • Rear armrest -inc: storage, cupholder
  • Performance pwr rack & pinion steering
  • (6) premium speakers w/subwoofer
  • SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

