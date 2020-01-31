2010 DODGE JOURNEY R/T , LEATHER SEATS , 7 PASSENGER ,HEATED SEATS ,SUNROOF, NO MAJOR ACCIDENT









Powertrain All Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Brake Assist

Fog Lamps

Automatic Headlamps

Brake/Park Interlock

Dual-note horn

4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Convenience ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS

Overhead Console

Compact Spare Tire

Universal Garage Door Opener

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Assist Handles

Remote Start System

Glove Box Lamp

Front/rear floor mats

Halogen Quad Headlamps

Instrument cluster w/tachometer

Rear wiper w/washer

Floor console w/armrest Security SECURITY ALARM

Sentry key theft deterrent system Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Removable short mast antenna Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Illuminated Entry

Instrument panel storage bin

2nd row in-floor storage bins

Passenger seat cushion storage bin Windows Rear Window Defroster

Tinted windshield Suspension Performance Suspension Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob

Bright grille

Body-colour fascias Exterior tire pressure monitoring warning lamp

Additional Features Cargo Net

SPEED CONTROL

Dual Bright Exhaust Tips

Tip Start

Interior Observation Mirror

Sunscreen Glass

Door sill scuff pads

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Tilt/telescopic steering column

140-amp alternator

Front air dam

Liftgate flood lamp

Audio input jack

525 CCA maintenance-free battery

Floor carpeting

Instrument panel cooler

Black-Out Tape

Front license plate bracket

Cargo tie down loops

Grocery bag hooks

Low washer fluid warning signal

Trailer Sway Damping

Bright door handles

active head restraints

Hood insulation

Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light

Rear door child protection locks

Body-colour mirrors

Autostick Automatic Transmission

Pwr heated fold-away mirrors

Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor

Electronic roll mitigation

Supplemental front side airbags

Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags

Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors

Vehicle info centre

Bright Side Roof Rails

P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires

Manual driver lumbar

Passenger fold-flat seat

240-km/h speedometer

Child seat upper tether anchors

Body-colour sill

Headlamps off time delay

6-way pwr driver adjust

Rear reclining fold-flat seat

Warning chime

Seat belt & key warning buzzer

Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down

Dual glove boxes -inc: cooled upper storage

Instrument panel bright bezel

3.5L MPI 24-valve HO V6 engine

368-Watt Amplifier

Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready

Trip computer -inc: outside temp, compass

Rear armrest -inc: storage, cupholder

Performance pwr rack & pinion steering

(6) premium speakers w/subwoofer

SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year subscription

