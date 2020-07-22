Menu
2010 Dodge Journey

141,777 KM

Details Description Features

$9,745

+ tax & licensing
$9,745

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD | 7 Passenger | Leather |

2010 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD | 7 Passenger | Leather |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale Price

$9,745

+ taxes & licensing

141,777KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5564934
  • Stock #: F35YC3
  • VIN: 3D4PH6FV8AT229370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,777 KM

Vehicle Description

The Ideal Package In The Ideal Price Point ! Book You Test Drive Today ! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
AWD
7 Passenger
Leather
Heated Seats
Voice Activated Bluetooth
Large Display Infotainment Center
Locally Traded
Low Kilometers

Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
WWW.BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year subscription
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

