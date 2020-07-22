2010 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control remote start Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger

Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year subscription Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

