2010 Dodge Journey

151,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,600

+ tax & licensing
$8,600

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

2010 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

$8,600

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6122865
  • Stock #: 3548
  • VIN: 3D4PG5FV1AT276494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3548
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save 


2010 Dodge Journey SXT, 151000KM, FWD 


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


**BRAND NEW WINTER TIRES** 


Features


 


AM/FM RADIO


CRUISE CONTROL


POWER DOOR LOCKS


POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS


POWER STEERING


POWER WINDOWS


SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO


TRACTION CONTROL


And More!!


 


Asking $8600 + taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com


 


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

