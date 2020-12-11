Menu
2010 Dodge Journey

214,472 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

214,472KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6353153
  Stock #: 2367
  VIN: 3D4PG5FV1AT154492

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 214,472 KM

MCWilliam Auto Service

At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome.

You can FIND US at 155 Mcphillips St, winnipeg, MB / You can CALL US
@204-560-1234 sales- Ty @204-560-1231/ Sales@204-560-1232
cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Brake Assist
Fog Lamps
Automatic Headlamps
Brake/Park Interlock
Dual-note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
Overhead Console
Compact Spare Tire
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Assist Handles
Glove Box Lamp
Front/rear floor mats
Halogen Quad Headlamps
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Rear wiper w/washer
Floor console w/armrest
SECURITY ALARM
Sentry key theft deterrent system
TOURING SUSPENSION
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
(6) SPEAKERS
Removable short mast antenna
Illuminated Entry
Instrument panel storage bin
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Passenger seat cushion storage bin
Rear Window Defroster
Tinted windshield
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Body-colour door handles
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Bright grille
Body-colour fascias
tire pressure monitoring warning lamp
Cargo Net
SPEED CONTROL
Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
Tip Start
Interior Observation Mirror
Sunscreen Glass
Door sill scuff pads
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Front air dam
Liftgate flood lamp
Audio input jack
525 CCA maintenance-free battery
Floor carpeting
Instrument panel cooler
160-amp alternator
Black-Out Tape
Front license plate bracket
Cargo tie down loops
Grocery bag hooks
Low washer fluid warning signal
Trailer Sway Damping
Black Side Roof Rails
active head restraints
Hood insulation
Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light
Rear door child protection locks
Body-colour mirrors
Pwr heated fold-away mirrors
Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
Black sill
Electronic roll mitigation
Supplemental front side airbags
Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
Manual driver lumbar
Passenger fold-flat seat
240-km/h speedometer
Child seat upper tether anchors
Headlamps off time delay
6-way pwr driver adjust
Rear reclining fold-flat seat
Warning chime
Seat belt & key warning buzzer
Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down
Instrument panel colour-keyed bezel
Dual glove boxes -inc: cooled upper storage
3.5L MPI 24-valve HO V6 engine
Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready
Trip computer -inc: outside temp, compass
Rear armrest -inc: storage, cupholder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

