2010 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Brake Assist Fog Lamps Automatic Headlamps Brake/Park Interlock Dual-note horn 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Convenience ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS Overhead Console Compact Spare Tire Variable Intermittent Wipers Passenger Assist Handles Glove Box Lamp Front/rear floor mats Halogen Quad Headlamps Instrument cluster w/tachometer Rear wiper w/washer Floor console w/armrest Security SECURITY ALARM Sentry key theft deterrent system Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls (6) SPEAKERS Removable short mast antenna Comfort Illuminated Entry Instrument panel storage bin 2nd row in-floor storage bins Passenger seat cushion storage bin Windows Rear Window Defroster Tinted windshield Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Trim Body-colour door handles Leather-wrapped shift knob Bright grille Body-colour fascias Exterior tire pressure monitoring warning lamp

Additional Features Cargo Net SPEED CONTROL Dual Bright Exhaust Tips Tip Start Interior Observation Mirror Sunscreen Glass Door sill scuff pads Leather-wrapped steering wheel Tilt/telescopic steering column Front air dam Liftgate flood lamp Audio input jack 525 CCA maintenance-free battery Floor carpeting Instrument panel cooler 160-amp alternator Black-Out Tape Front license plate bracket Cargo tie down loops Grocery bag hooks Low washer fluid warning signal Trailer Sway Damping Black Side Roof Rails active head restraints Hood insulation Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light Rear door child protection locks Body-colour mirrors Pwr heated fold-away mirrors Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor Black sill Electronic roll mitigation Supplemental front side airbags Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors Manual driver lumbar Passenger fold-flat seat 240-km/h speedometer Child seat upper tether anchors Headlamps off time delay 6-way pwr driver adjust Rear reclining fold-flat seat Warning chime Seat belt & key warning buzzer Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down Instrument panel colour-keyed bezel Dual glove boxes -inc: cooled upper storage 3.5L MPI 24-valve HO V6 engine Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready Trip computer -inc: outside temp, compass Rear armrest -inc: storage, cupholder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.