2010 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain All Wheel Drive High Output Engine Immobilizer Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Pwr express open/close sunroof 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP -inc: Engine Oil Cooler Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring 19" X 7.0" ALUMINUM CHROME-CLAD WHEELS 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD) 28X R/T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine 6-speed automatic trans CONVENIENCE GROUP II -inc: adjustable roof rail crossbars air filtering cargo compartment cover driver/passenger lower LED lamps iPod control auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone UConnect phone w/voice command FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 160-amp alternator 2nd row 40/60 split tilt & slide seat 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining seat auto temp control air conditioning w/3-zone control easy entry seat system rear air conditioning w/heater DARK SLATE GRAY LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS SILVER STEEL METALLIC NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP I -inc: hard disk drive media centre 830N 6DC/DVD/HDD/Nav radio Parkview rear back-up camera auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone UConnect phone w/voice command REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP I -inc: 2nd row overhead 9" video screen video remote control infrared wireless headphones Requires Subscription

