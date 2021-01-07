2010 Dodge Journey

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr R/T, 6-Speed w/Autostick Automatic, Gas V6 3.5L/214
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
All Wheel Drive
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Pwr express open/close sunroof
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP -inc: Engine Oil Cooler Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring
19" X 7.0" ALUMINUM CHROME-CLAD WHEELS
3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD)
28X R/T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine 6-speed automatic trans
CONVENIENCE GROUP II -inc: adjustable roof rail crossbars air filtering cargo compartment cover driver/passenger lower LED lamps iPod control auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone UConnect phone w/voice command
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 160-amp alternator 2nd row 40/60 split tilt & slide seat 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining seat auto temp control air conditioning w/3-zone control easy entry seat system rear air conditioning w/heater
DARK SLATE GRAY LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS
SILVER STEEL METALLIC
NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP I -inc: hard disk drive media centre 830N 6DC/DVD/HDD/Nav radio Parkview rear back-up camera auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone UConnect phone w/voice command
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP I -inc: 2nd row overhead 9" video screen video remote control infrared wireless headphones
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.