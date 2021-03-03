Menu
2010 Dodge Journey

146,530 KM

Details

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

146,530KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6630371
  • Stock #: WD-79062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Inferno Red Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 146,530 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle is being Sold as Traded (As-Is), a Safety Inspection Report can be provided upon request. The McNaught difference, what is it? Service above and beyond. Every vehicle comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Front Wheel Drive
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Pwr express open/close sunroof
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
DARK SLATE GRAY PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEAT
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd row 40/60 split tilt & slide seat 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining seat air conditioning w/3-zone temp control easy entry seat system rear air conditioning w/heater
28K SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine 6-speed automatic trans
3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD)
INFERNO RED CRYSTAL PEARL
UCONNECT PHONE W/VOICE COMMAND -inc: iPod control auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone
CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: adjustable roof rail crossbars air filtering cargo compartment cover driver/passenger lower LED lamps front & rear aimable LED lamps iPod control remote start system auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone UConnect...

