2010 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Front Wheel Drive High Output Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Pwr express open/close sunroof 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) DARK SLATE GRAY PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEAT FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd row 40/60 split tilt & slide seat 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining seat air conditioning w/3-zone temp control easy entry seat system rear air conditioning w/heater 28K SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine 6-speed automatic trans 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD) INFERNO RED CRYSTAL PEARL UCONNECT PHONE W/VOICE COMMAND -inc: iPod control auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: adjustable roof rail crossbars air filtering cargo compartment cover driver/passenger lower LED lamps front & rear aimable LED lamps iPod control remote start system auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone UConnect...

