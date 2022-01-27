$8,450+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-488-3793
2010 Dodge Journey
SE Alloy Wheels! New Brakes!
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,450
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8153533
- VIN: 3d4pg4fb3at123552
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Lots of Space! 4 cyl great on gass & All the things you look for in a gentley used Sport Utility! this 2010 is Nicely equipped Was just safetied! Very Clean inside and out! 168,000km! Power Windows and locks! AC Tilt Cruise and multifuntion steering wheel!
Priced $8,450 plus PST & GST No hidden fees
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.