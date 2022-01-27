Menu
2010 Dodge Journey

168,000 KM

$8,450

$8,450
+ tax & licensing
$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

SE Alloy Wheels! New Brakes!

2010 Dodge Journey

SE Alloy Wheels! New Brakes!

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

168,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8153533
  VIN: 3d4pg4fb3at123552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Lots of Space! 4 cyl great on gass & All the things you look for in a gentley used Sport Utility! this 2010 is Nicely equipped Was just safetied! Very Clean inside and out! 168,000km! Power Windows and locks! AC Tilt Cruise and multifuntion steering wheel!
Priced $8,450 plus PST & GST No hidden fees
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

