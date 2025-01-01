Menu
2010 Dodge Nitro

149,800 KM

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Dodge Nitro

4WD 4dr SXT

2010 Dodge Nitro

4WD 4dr SXT

Hiro Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

431-777-7528

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1D4PU5GK6AW165303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,800 KM

Vehicle Description

🚙 2010 Dodge Nitro SXT 4x4 – Only $7,990 + tax!
📍 Hiru Auto Sales & Service, 585 McGregor St, Winnipeg
📞 Call 431-777-7528

Ready for Manitoba’s roads – this tough 2010 Dodge Nitro SXT features powerful 6-cylinder performance and true 4x4 capability!

  • Just passed new safety inspection

  • Comes with warranty for peace of mind

  • Clean white exterior with spacious interior

  • Loaded with features for comfort and convenience

  • Reliable 6-cylinder engine

  • Automatic transmission

  • 4x4 drive – perfect for winter or adventure

  • Power windows, locks & mirrors

  • Cruise control, air conditioning, premium sound

  • Alloy wheels, tow package

New price now only $7,990 + tax!

Why buy from Hiru Auto?
✅ Trusted local dealer
✅ Safety certified and professionally detailed
✅ Warranty & service available
✅ Trades welcome

Visit us today at Hiru Auto Sales & Service, 585 McGregor St or call 431-777-7528 for a test drive! This Nitro won’t last at this price—stop by and drive it home!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hiro Auto Sales and Service

Hiro Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

431-777-7528

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Hiro Auto Sales and Service

431-777-7528

2010 Dodge Nitro