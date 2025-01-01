$7,990+ taxes & licensing
2010 Dodge Nitro
4WD 4dr SXT
Location
Hiro Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
431-777-7528
Certified
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,800 KM
Vehicle Description
🚙 2010 Dodge Nitro SXT 4x4 – Only $7,990 + tax!
Ready for Manitoba’s roads – this tough 2010 Dodge Nitro SXT features powerful 6-cylinder performance and true 4x4 capability!
Just passed new safety inspection
Comes with warranty for peace of mind
Clean white exterior with spacious interior
Loaded with features for comfort and convenience
Reliable 6-cylinder engine
Automatic transmission
4x4 drive – perfect for winter or adventure
Power windows, locks & mirrors
Cruise control, air conditioning, premium sound
Alloy wheels, tow package
New price now only $7,990 + tax!
Why buy from Hiru Auto?
✅ Trusted local dealer
✅ Safety certified and professionally detailed
✅ Warranty & service available
✅ Trades welcome
Visit us today at Hiru Auto Sales & Service, 585 McGregor St or call 431-777-7528 for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
