2010 Dodge Ram 1500

*** LOADED UP RAM 1500 LARAMIE, BC TRUCK!! *** HEATED/COOLED LEATHER, HEATED WHEEL, ALPINE PREMIUM STEREO!! *** SPORT BUCKETS & CONSOLE, TONNEAU COVER, BEDLINER!! *** Purchased new in Abbotsford, BC and meticulously maintained with excellent service records as reported by Carfax. Please note this truck is being sold as-traded, obtaining a valid (passed) Manitoba safety will be the responsibility of the purchaser. Dealers or public welcome, inspections welcome. This truck looks like it has 100k on it, seriously, inside and out it is in great shape!! Some awesome factory upgrades on this truck include HEATED SEATS......Beautiful LEATHER INTERIOR......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......A/C VENTILATED SEATS......New Enthuze TONNEAU COVER......Spray-In BEDLINER......Factory Fender Flares......Power SLIDING REAR WINDOW......Dual Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......6 INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN w/ Navigation......REAR HEATED SEATS......Two-Tone Paint......PREMIUM ALPINE STEREO W/ SUBWOOFER......Privacy Tinted Windows......SPORT BUCKET SEATS & CONSOLE......Steering Wheel Media Controls......Fender Flares......Chrome Appearance Package......Electronic Shift on the Fly 4X4/4WD System......Powerful 390HP 5.7L Hemi V8......Dual Exit Exhaust......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 4-Pin & 7-Pin Connectors......Tow/Haul Mode......Big 20 INCH CHROME ALLOY WHEELS!!

PLEASE NOTE: THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-TRADED, OBTAINING A VALID (PASSED) MANITOBA SAFETY INSPECTION WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER.

This Ram 1500 Laramie comes with two sets of remote entry Keys & Fobs, factory Ram Floor Mats, and a fresh detail. Now sale priced at just $14,800 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

305,000 KM

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Ram 1500

Laramie - Htd/Coold Lthr, Buckts & Consle, Tonneau

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

Laramie - Htd/Coold Lthr, Buckts & Consle, Tonneau

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

305,000KM
Used
VIN 1D7RV1CT7AS152728

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat/Light Graystone Pear
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT8612
  • Mileage 305,000 KM

*** LOADED UP RAM 1500 LARAMIE, BC TRUCK!! *** HEATED/COOLED LEATHER, HEATED WHEEL, ALPINE PREMIUM STEREO!! *** SPORT BUCKETS & CONSOLE, TONNEAU COVER, BEDLINER!! *** Purchased new in Abbotsford, BC and meticulously maintained with excellent service records as reported by Carfax. Please note this truck is being sold as-traded, obtaining a valid (passed) Manitoba safety will be the responsibility of the purchaser. Dealers or public welcome, inspections welcome. This truck looks like it has 100k on it, seriously, inside and out it is in great shape!! Some awesome factory upgrades on this truck include HEATED SEATS......Beautiful LEATHER INTERIOR......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......A/C VENTILATED SEATS......New Enthuze TONNEAU COVER......Spray-In BEDLINER......Factory Fender Flares......Power SLIDING REAR WINDOW......Dual Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......6 INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN w/ Navigation......REAR HEATED SEATS......Two-Tone Paint......PREMIUM ALPINE STEREO W/ SUBWOOFER......Privacy Tinted Windows......SPORT BUCKET SEATS & CONSOLE......Steering Wheel Media Controls......Fender Flares......Chrome Appearance Package......Electronic Shift on the Fly 4X4/4WD System......Powerful 390HP 5.7L Hemi V8......Dual Exit Exhaust......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 4-Pin & 7-Pin Connectors......Tow/Haul Mode......Big 20 INCH CHROME ALLOY WHEELS!!

PLEASE NOTE: THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-TRADED, OBTAINING A VALID (PASSED) MANITOBA SAFETY INSPECTION WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER.

This Ram 1500 Laramie comes with two sets of remote entry Keys & Fobs, factory Ram Floor Mats, and a fresh detail. Now sale priced at just $14,800 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

2010 Dodge Ram 1500