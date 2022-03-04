Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

155,584 KM

Details Description Features

$24,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Ram 1500

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

1500* Sport/Remote Starter/Crew/5 Seater/4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

1500* Sport/Remote Starter/Crew/5 Seater/4x4

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

Contact Seller

$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

155,584KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8480160
  • Stock #: 25467
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT3AS169526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25467
  • Mileage 155,584 KM

Vehicle Description

* 4x4, CREW, REMOTE STARTER, SUNROOF, SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP SENSORS ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Come and see the ''MULTI-PURPOSE'' 2010 RAM 1500 sport crew. Well equipped with options such as 4x4, CREW CAB, V8 ENGINE, BLUETOOTH, 5 SEATER, SATELLITE RADIO, REMOTE STARTER, SUNROOF, air conditioning, automatic transmission and more. See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Cruise Control
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2019 Kia Sportage LX...
 41,134 KM
$28,998 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Outdoo...
 17,738 KM
$44,997 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE*...
 14,628 KM
$37,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory