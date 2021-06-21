Menu
2010 Ford E250

127,500 KM

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2010 Ford E250

2010 Ford E250

Commercial

2010 Ford E250

Commercial

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

127,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7502844
  VIN: 1ftne2ew0ada60774

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 5-door
  Mileage 127,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Attention Contrators & Tradesmen this 2010 Ford E-250 4.6L v8 Cargo Van Is safetied and ready for the road! 4.6L V8 Powertrain with only 126,000kms it has many miles left to go! manual winows and locks, AC Tilt Cruise! and cabinets already installed!
$12950.00 plus taxes
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Tachometer
Rear Wheel Drive
ABS Brakes
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

