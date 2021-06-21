2010 Ford E250

+ taxes & licensing
204-488-3793
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Attention Contrators & Tradesmen this 2010 Ford E-250 4.6L v8 Cargo Van Is safetied and ready for the road! 4.6L V8 Powertrain with only 126,000kms it has many miles left to go! manual winows and locks, AC Tilt Cruise! and cabinets already installed!
$12950.00 plus taxes
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7