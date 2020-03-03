Menu
2010 Ford Edge

Limited

2010 Ford Edge

Limited

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 183,055KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4794270
  • Stock #: 395542
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC5ABA92311
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Due to the current situation regarding COVID-19, we are now APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please contact us at (204) 615-6979 to book.

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Safety
  • Reverse Sensing System
  • Rear child safety locks
  • AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
  • Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system
  • LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children) -inc: (2) in 2nd row
Convenience
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Quad beam halogen headlamps
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Power Options
  • Pwr Liftgate
Security
  • SecuriLock Encrypted Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS)
Additional Features
  • Dual chrome exhaust tips
  • Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
  • Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers
  • 2nd row heat & A/C vents
  • 4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes
  • Rear 2-speed wiper
  • 60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat
  • EasyFold remote rear seat release
  • Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down front/rear disable
  • Front seat side impact air bags
  • 3.5L V6 Duratec 35 engine
  • One touch integrated start (OTIS)
  • Dual zone automatic temp control w/chrome registers, particulate air filter
  • Personal Safety System -inc: seat belt pretensioners, load limiting retractors, front height adjustable seat belts, driver seat positioning sensor, crash severity sensor, front BeltMinder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

