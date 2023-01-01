Menu
2010 Ford Edge

291,996 KM

Details Description

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2010 Ford Edge

2010 Ford Edge

| Sport | AWD | Heated Seats | Back Up Camera |

2010 Ford Edge

| Sport | AWD | Heated Seats | Back Up Camera |

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

291,996KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9844175
  • Stock #: 3317-T
  • VIN: 2FMDK4AC0ABA51313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 291,996 KM

Vehicle Description



Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!



McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.



Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.

DEALER PERMIT #4611



Call today: 204-560-1234



Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB



Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca



Email: winipegcar@gmail.com



Click here for finance:



https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

