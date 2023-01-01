2010 Ford Edge

$8,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 1 , 9 9 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9844175

9844175 Stock #: 3317-T

3317-T VIN: 2FMDK4AC0ABA51313

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 291,996 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.