2010 Ford Escape

Comfort Air Conditioning Illuminated Entry glove box Rear cargo area light White-faced instrument gauges Convenience Tilt Steering Column Front/rear floor mats Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lamps Body-colour front/rear fascias Roof rack w/crossbars Windows Rear Window Defroster Safety Automatic Headlamps Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC) Front side-impact airbags Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags Suspension 4-wheel independent suspension Security SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system Trim Chrome grille w/body-colour lower

Additional Features Battery Saver Side intrusion door beams Rear floor heat ducts Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription Wheel nut wrench & jack Headlamp off delay Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer Interior lights off delay Underbody-mounted mini spare tire A-gloss body-colour front bumper Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting Steering wheel w/speed controls Chrome shifter bezel w/moulded-in-colour insert SOS post-crash alert system Painted body-colour body-side cladding Black pwr heated manual folding mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror *Late availability on integrated blind spot mirror* Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer License plate bracket (STD in provinces where required) Black full grip ergonomic door handles Centrestack w/disassociated display 3.51 final drive ratio Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS) Easy Fuel capless fuel filler 2.5L I4 Duratec 25 engine Intelligent 4-wheel drive system Privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarter windows, liftgate Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags, front passenger sensor 60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch, adjustable head restraints, removable seat cushion Ghin Rhime trim -inc: centre cluster, centre stack, front door switch bezels Manual 3-point shoulder & lap safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder, front seat safety belt pretensioners, front seat height adjustable D-rings

