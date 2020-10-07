Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

131,800 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

XLT

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

  1. 5851635
  2. 5851635
  3. 5851635
  4. 5851635
  5. 5851635
  6. 5851635
  7. 5851635
  8. 5851635
  9. 5851635
  10. 5851635
  11. 5851635
  12. 5851635
  13. 5851635
  14. 5851635
  15. 5851635
  16. 5851635
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,800KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5851635
  • Stock #: 07767
  • VIN: 1FMEU5BE5AUA56781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Dark Charcoal (SW)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 07767
  • Mileage 131,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Here is a ONE Owner 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with Low km's for the year. CarFax shows ZERO accidents reported. Loaded with 4.0L V6 engine, auto trans, 4x4, power drivers seat, Remote start, tonneau cover, alloy wheels, etc.
In very nice condition both inside and out.
Runs and drives excellent. Not many smaller trucks available especially in this condition with low kms.

NEW SAFETY.

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Autoland Inc.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Day/night rearview mirror
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Square front fog lamps
Chrome Grille
Moulded-in-colour front/rear bumpers
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Pwr front/rear disc brakes
Belt-Minder
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control
Height adjustable safety belts w/front pretensioners
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat positions
Speed-sensitive intermittent windshield wipers
HD front/rear black Berber carpeted floor mats
SecuriLock/immobilizer anti-theft system
Skid Plates
3.73 Axle Ratio
Trailer Sway Control
4-wheel drive
Battery saver feature
Black roof side rails
Moulded-in-colour black wheel lip mouldings
Black rubberized textured flooring
Driver/front passenger grab handles
(2) colour-keyed coat hooks
Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription
Puddle Lamps
Black Painted Step Bars
Independent front/rear suspension
Moulded-in-colour tailgate handle
Colour-keyed visors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors
Pwr point in cargo area
4.0L V6 ENGINE
Safety Canopy system
Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensor
Floor console w/cupholders
Moulded-in-colour door handles
P245/65R17 all-season OWL tires
Solar tinted glass w/rear row privacy glass
60/40 fold-flat rear split bench seat
Lighting-inc: front row centre dome, cargo, entry
(10) tie-downs-inc: (4) inside box, (6) on rails
Dual-beam automatic on/off headlamps w/headlamp-off delay
Chrome fold-away pwr heated exterior mirrors w/approach lamps
2-line message centre
Composite cargo bed w/storage bins, cargo hooks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoland Inc

2013 RAM 1500 SPORT
 211,000 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Genesis...
 193,300 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2006 Toyota Tacoma
 240,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

Call Dealer

204-338-XXXX

(click to show)

204-338-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory