2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Day/night rearview mirror Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Square front fog lamps Trim Chrome Grille Moulded-in-colour front/rear bumpers Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Safety Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) Pwr front/rear disc brakes Belt-Minder AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control Height adjustable safety belts w/front pretensioners Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat positions Convenience Speed-sensitive intermittent windshield wipers HD front/rear black Berber carpeted floor mats Security SecuriLock/immobilizer anti-theft system

Additional Features Skid Plates 3.73 Axle Ratio Trailer Sway Control 4-wheel drive Battery saver feature Black roof side rails Moulded-in-colour black wheel lip mouldings Black rubberized textured flooring Driver/front passenger grab handles (2) colour-keyed coat hooks Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription Puddle Lamps Black Painted Step Bars Independent front/rear suspension Moulded-in-colour tailgate handle Colour-keyed visors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors Pwr point in cargo area 4.0L V6 ENGINE Safety Canopy system Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensor Floor console w/cupholders Moulded-in-colour door handles P245/65R17 all-season OWL tires Solar tinted glass w/rear row privacy glass 60/40 fold-flat rear split bench seat Lighting-inc: front row centre dome, cargo, entry (10) tie-downs-inc: (4) inside box, (6) on rails Dual-beam automatic on/off headlamps w/headlamp-off delay Chrome fold-away pwr heated exterior mirrors w/approach lamps 2-line message centre Composite cargo bed w/storage bins, cargo hooks

