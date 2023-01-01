2010 Ford F-150

$17,499 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10268448

10268448 Stock #: 1350

1350 VIN: 1FTFW1EV9AFB00308

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sliding Doors Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Cooled Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Aftermarket Exhaust System Conventional Spare Tire Headers aftermarket screen 24" WHEELS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.