Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-150

233,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 145" Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 145" Platinum

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 1691187232
  2. 1691187232
  3. 1691187232
  4. 1691187232
  5. 1691187232
  6. 1691187232
  7. 1691187232
  8. 1691187232
  9. 1691187232
  10. 1691187232
  11. 1691187232
  12. 1691187232
  13. 1691187232
  14. 1691187232
  15. 1691187232
  16. 1691187232
  17. 1691187232
  18. 1691187232
  19. 1691187232
  20. 1691187232
Contact Seller

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
233,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10268448
  • Stock #: 1350
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EV9AFB00308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN LOCAL TRADE IN 2010 FORD F150 CREW CAB V8 4X4  WITH LOTS OF MONEY INVESTED. THIS TRUCK HAS BEEN WELL TAKEN CARE OF AND IS IN GREAT SHAPE FOR THE YEAR. THESE TRUCKS ARE TOP OF THE LINE FOR ITS YEAR AND HAS ALL THE OPTIONS IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A FULLY LOADED TRUCK AND JUST DON'T WANT TO SPEND A LOT THIS WILL BE THE TRUCK FOR YOU. GIVE US A CALL TODAY AND BOOK APPOINTMENT LET US SHOW YOU WHY THERE'S NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Aftermarket Exhaust System
Conventional Spare Tire
Headers
aftermarket screen
24" WHEELS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 311,113 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Honda Fit Sport
 138,556 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Altima SV
 73,807 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory