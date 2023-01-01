Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-150

69,900 KM

Details Description

$22,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Carvista

877-245-5756

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT XTR - SUPERCAB V8 4X4 - SENIOR OWNED

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

XLT XTR - SUPERCAB V8 4X4 - SENIOR OWNED

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

  1. 10547190
  2. 10547190
  3. 10547190
  4. 10547190
  5. 10547190
  6. 10547190
  7. 10547190
  8. 10547190
  9. 10547190
  10. 10547190
Contact Seller

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
69,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10547190
  • Stock #: 69K GREY 5900
  • VIN: 1FTEX1E84AFA15900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 69K GREY 5900
  • Mileage 69,900 KM

Vehicle Description

CONSECUTIVE COMSUMER CHOICE AWARD WINNERS FOR OUTSTANDING BUSINESS! LOW DEALER FINANCING RATES*, NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS*!Consecutive Consumer Choice Award 2021/2022/2023 Winners! Low rate dealer arranged financing available!
At Carvista we offer a unique buying experience, with no deceiving finance gimmicks and trades are welcome but not required! Carvista is a family operated business that has been in business for over 20 years, and has earned a A+ BBB Accreditation and outstanding consumer accolades Offering 175 quality pre-owned vehicles, all are certified and Carfax verified, most with remaining factory warranty and a modern facility located on Winnipeg's Regent Ave strip We welcome you to visit us at 1201 Regent Ave W, at Carvista, and drive away in a like new vehicle for less In many cases we can offer no payments for 6 months! Don't let your trade or credit stop you, we accept any kind, any time CARVISTA.CA, "Where the deals are".
Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST
Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Vehicle
Please verify all ad details with a Carvista sales person, vehicle may not be exactly as shown.
.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carvista

2017 Cadillac XT5 LU...
 137,450 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV...
 174,650 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Acura RDX A-Spe...
 109,500 KM
$39,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carvista

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carvista

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

877-245-XXXX

(click to show)

877-245-5756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory