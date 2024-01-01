$11,950+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 10973.0
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and Super Clean pickup truck? Look no further than this 2010 Ford F-150 XLT, available now at Westside Sales! This white beauty with a gray interior boasts a powerful 4.6L 8-cylinder engine, perfect for tackling any job. With 127,000km on the odometer, this truck is ready to take on many more miles.
The XLT trim level ensures a comfortable and well-equipped ride. Enjoy the convenience of features like power windows, power mirrors, and power steering. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and stay safe with features like anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags. This F-150 also features a tonneau cover making it perfect for hauling cargo or and with the folding rear seat gain a little extra cargo space or use for passengers.
Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features of this 2010 Ford F-150 XLT:
- Powerful 4.6L 8-Cylinder Engine: Ready to handle any task you throw at it.
- Spacious and Versatile Cabin: Comfortable for both passengers and cargo.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected on the go.
- Folding Rear Seat: Maximize your cargo space when needed.
- Extended Warranty Available: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're covered.
Don't miss out on this great opportunity to own a dependable and capable Ford F-150. Visit Westside Sales today to take it for a test drive
Just serviced and safetied. As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle. $11,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
