Looking for a reliable and Super Clean pickup truck? Look no further than this 2010 Ford F-150 XLT, available now at Westside Sales! This white beauty with a gray interior boasts a powerful 4.6L 8-cylinder engine, perfect for tackling any job. With 127,000km on the odometer, this truck is ready to take on many more miles.

The XLT trim level ensures a comfortable and well-equipped ride. Enjoy the convenience of features like power windows, power mirrors, and power steering. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and stay safe with features like anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags. This F-150 also features a tonneau cover making it perfect for hauling cargo or and with the folding rear seat gain a little extra cargo space or use for passengers.

Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features of this 2010 Ford F-150 XLT:

Powerful 4.6L 8-Cylinder Engine: Ready to handle any task you throw at it.
Spacious and Versatile Cabin: Comfortable for both passengers and cargo.
Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected on the go.
Folding Rear Seat: Maximize your cargo space when needed.
Extended Warranty Available: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're covered.

Don't miss out on this great opportunity to own a dependable and capable Ford F-150. Visit Westside Sales today to take it for a test drive

Just serviced and safetied. As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle. $11,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEX1C86AFC37518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 10973.0
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

