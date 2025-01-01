Menu
2010 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCab - $9,499 - 250,006km Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BRBctO6J+kJMKhb4JdU7%2Fu+Oo03Lcd1s 🛻 Tough 4x4 performance: Proven Ford 4WD system gives confident traction for Manitoba winters, job sites, and backcountry roads 💪 5.4L Power: Robust engine delivers strong towing and hauling capability—perfect for work or outdoor toys 🚚 SuperCab practicality: Roomy rear seats for crew or family, plus easy access with rear-hinged doors 🧼 Value you can count on: Easy to service, affordable to maintain, and built for the long haul 📞 Ready to view: Call/Text 431-777-7528 - Hiru Auto Sales & Service - 585 McGregor St. Feature highlights that add value ⚙️ 4WD with shift-on-the-fly for all-weather confidence 🔩 Trailer tow package—bring your boat, sleds, or camper 🗄️ Large 6.5-ft box with cargo tie-downs for gear, tools, or furniture moves 🎶 Power options, A/C, cruise, and Ford's solid audio—comfort meets capability 🔐 Clean title and well-maintained—ask for the Carfax for full peace of mind! Key details 🏷️ Year/Model: 2010 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCab 📍 Location: Hiru Auto Sales & Service, 585 McGregor St., Winnipeg, MB 📞 Contact: 431-777-7528 VIN: 1FTFX1EV6AFC19124 Mileage: 250,006km 🧾 Ask about services, safety/inspection, recent brake/tire work—full history available Who this truck is perfect for 👷‍♂️ Tradespeople needing a rugged, reliable work truck 🏕️ Families or adventurers who need 4x4 for camping, fishing, and road trips 🚚 Anyone wanting legendary F-150 toughness at a great value Ready for work, ready for weekends—contact us today to test drive this F-150 and see the difference yourself! Fast, friendly, and pressure-free at Hiru Auto Sales & Service, 585 McGregor St. Call/Text: 431-777-7528 for details or to reserve your spot!

2010 Ford F-150

250,006 KM

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

12964535

2010 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

431-777-7528

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
250,006KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFX1EV6AFC19124

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 250,006 KM

2010 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCab - $9,499 - 250,006km Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BRBctO6J+kJMKhb4JdU7%2Fu+Oo03Lcd1s 🛻 Tough 4x4 performance: Proven Ford 4WD system gives confident traction for Manitoba winters, job sites, and backcountry roads 💪 5.4L Power: Robust engine delivers strong towing and hauling capability—perfect for work or outdoor toys 🚚 SuperCab practicality: Roomy rear seats for crew or family, plus easy access with rear-hinged doors 🧼 Value you can count on: Easy to service, affordable to maintain, and built for the long haul 📞 Ready to view: Call/Text 431-777-7528 - Hiru Auto Sales & Service - 585 McGregor St. Feature highlights that add value ⚙️ 4WD with shift-on-the-fly for all-weather confidence 🔩 Trailer tow package—bring your boat, sleds, or camper 🗄️ Large 6.5-ft box with cargo tie-downs for gear, tools, or furniture moves 🎶 Power options, A/C, cruise, and Ford’s solid audio—comfort meets capability 🔐 Clean title and well-maintained—ask for the Carfax for full peace of mind! Key details 🏷️ Year/Model: 2010 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCab 📍 Location: Hiru Auto Sales & Service, 585 McGregor St., Winnipeg, MB 📞 Contact: 431-777-7528 VIN: 1FTFX1EV6AFC19124

Mileage: 250,006km 🧾 Ask about services, safety/inspection, recent brake/tire work—full history available Who this truck is perfect for 👷‍♂️ Tradespeople needing a rugged, reliable work truck 🏕️ Families or adventurers who need 4x4 for camping, fishing, and road trips 🚚 Anyone wanting legendary F-150 toughness at a great value Ready for work, ready for weekends—contact us today to test drive this F-150 and see the difference yourself! Fast, friendly, and pressure-free at Hiru Auto Sales & Service, 585 McGregor St. Call/Text: 431-777-7528 for details or to reserve your spot!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Outlet

Conventional Spare Tire

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

431-777-7528

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

431-777-7528

2010 Ford F-150