2010 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT
Location
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
431-777-7528
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 250,006 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCab - $9,499 - 250,006km Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BRBctO6J+kJMKhb4JdU7%2Fu+Oo03Lcd1s 🛻 Tough 4x4 performance: Proven Ford 4WD system gives confident traction for Manitoba winters, job sites, and backcountry roads 💪 5.4L Power: Robust engine delivers strong towing and hauling capability—perfect for work or outdoor toys 🚚 SuperCab practicality: Roomy rear seats for crew or family, plus easy access with rear-hinged doors 🧼 Value you can count on: Easy to service, affordable to maintain, and built for the long haul 📞 Ready to view: Call/Text 431-777-7528 - Hiru Auto Sales & Service - 585 McGregor St. Feature highlights that add value ⚙️ 4WD with shift-on-the-fly for all-weather confidence 🔩 Trailer tow package—bring your boat, sleds, or camper 🗄️ Large 6.5-ft box with cargo tie-downs for gear, tools, or furniture moves 🎶 Power options, A/C, cruise, and Ford’s solid audio—comfort meets capability 🔐 Clean title and well-maintained—ask for the Carfax for full peace of mind! Key details 🏷️ Year/Model: 2010 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCab 📍 Location: Hiru Auto Sales & Service, 585 McGregor St., Winnipeg, MB 📞 Contact: 431-777-7528 VIN: 1FTFX1EV6AFC19124
Mileage: 250,006km 🧾 Ask about services, safety/inspection, recent brake/tire work—full history available Who this truck is perfect for 👷♂️ Tradespeople needing a rugged, reliable work truck 🏕️ Families or adventurers who need 4x4 for camping, fishing, and road trips 🚚 Anyone wanting legendary F-150 toughness at a great value Ready for work, ready for weekends—contact us today to test drive this F-150 and see the difference yourself! Fast, friendly, and pressure-free at Hiru Auto Sales & Service, 585 McGregor St. Call/Text: 431-777-7528 for details or to reserve your spot!
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
431-777-7528