2010 Ford F-150

Convenience Tilt Steering Column

CARGO LAMP

Universal Garage Door Opener

Interval wipers Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Reverse Sensing System

Fog Lamps

Dual note horn

4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Windows Rear Window Defroster

Rear window privacy glass Comfort glove box

Dual-zone automatic temp control

Overhead console w/(2) storage bins Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Delayed accessory pwr Suspension Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Black front/rear stone cuffs

Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist

Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case

Colour-coordinated carpet

HD shock absorbers

4-wheel drive

outside temp display

2-ton jack

Seatback map pockets

Securilock anti-theft ignition

Side-impact airbags

Front Coil Springs

Easy Fuel capless fuel filler

Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch

Bright headlamps w/autolamp

Front/rear aux pwr point

Front grab handles

Front/rear dome lamps

Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps

Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor

Safety canopy curtain airbags

3-point seat belts in all rear positions

Autolock features for child safety seats

Body-colour wheel lip mouldings

Dual illuminated covered visor mirrors

Single Exhaust

Body-colour door handle & bezel

Body-colour tailgate handle

Full console & floor shifter

Full coverage front/rear rubber floor mats

In-dash message centre w/trip computer

Pwr adjustable pedals -inc: pedal memory

Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass -inc: microphone in headliner

155 amp alternator

6-1/2' pickup box w/(4) cargo box tie down hooks

Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle

72-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery

Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer

Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute

Front seat belts -inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts, 2-point centre lap belt

5.4L EFI 24-VALVE FLEX-FUEL V8 ENGINE

Chrome front/rear step bumpers -inc: body-colour upper fascia, black front valance

5.4L EFI 24-valve flex-fuel V8 engine -inc: FFV tailgate badge

Chrome bar-style grille -inc: chrome surround, silver mesh

Premium vinyl 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat

