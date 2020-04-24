2010 Ford F-150

- Convenience
- Tilt Steering Column
- CARGO LAMP
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Interval wipers
- Powertrain
- Safety
- Reverse Sensing System
- Fog Lamps
- Dual note horn
- 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
- Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
- Exterior
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Windows
- Rear Window Defroster
- Rear window privacy glass
- Comfort
- glove box
- Dual-zone automatic temp control
- Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
- Power Options
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Delayed accessory pwr
- Suspension
- Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
- Additional Features
- SPEED CONTROL
- Black front/rear stone cuffs
- Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
- Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
- Colour-coordinated carpet
- HD shock absorbers
- 4-wheel drive
- outside temp display
- 2-ton jack
- Seatback map pockets
- Securilock anti-theft ignition
- Side-impact airbags
- Front Coil Springs
- Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
- Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
- Bright headlamps w/autolamp
- Front/rear aux pwr point
- Front grab handles
- Front/rear dome lamps
- Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps
- Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
- Safety canopy curtain airbags
- 3-point seat belts in all rear positions
- Autolock features for child safety seats
- Body-colour wheel lip mouldings
- Dual illuminated covered visor mirrors
- Single Exhaust
- Body-colour door handle & bezel
- Body-colour tailgate handle
- Full console & floor shifter
- Full coverage front/rear rubber floor mats
- In-dash message centre w/trip computer
- Pwr adjustable pedals -inc: pedal memory
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass -inc: microphone in headliner
- 155 amp alternator
- 6-1/2' pickup box w/(4) cargo box tie down hooks
- Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
- 72-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
- Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer
- Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes
- MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
- Front seat belts -inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts, 2-point centre lap belt
- 5.4L EFI 24-VALVE FLEX-FUEL V8 ENGINE
- Chrome front/rear step bumpers -inc: body-colour upper fascia, black front valance
- 5.4L EFI 24-valve flex-fuel V8 engine -inc: FFV tailgate badge
- Chrome bar-style grille -inc: chrome surround, silver mesh
- Premium vinyl 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat
