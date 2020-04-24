Menu
2010 Ford F-150

Lariat

2010 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 170,050KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4933500
  • Stock #: 1257
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EV5AFC18594
Exterior Colour
Blue
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

IN STOCK!
McWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not inclue PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • CARGO LAMP
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Interval wipers
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Safety
  • Reverse Sensing System
  • Fog Lamps
  • Dual note horn
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
  • Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Rear window privacy glass
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Dual-zone automatic temp control
  • Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Delayed accessory pwr
Suspension
  • Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Black front/rear stone cuffs
  • Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
  • Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
  • Colour-coordinated carpet
  • HD shock absorbers
  • 4-wheel drive
  • outside temp display
  • 2-ton jack
  • Seatback map pockets
  • Securilock anti-theft ignition
  • Side-impact airbags
  • Front Coil Springs
  • Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
  • Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
  • Bright headlamps w/autolamp
  • Front/rear aux pwr point
  • Front grab handles
  • Front/rear dome lamps
  • Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps
  • Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
  • Safety canopy curtain airbags
  • 3-point seat belts in all rear positions
  • Autolock features for child safety seats
  • Body-colour wheel lip mouldings
  • Dual illuminated covered visor mirrors
  • Single Exhaust
  • Body-colour door handle & bezel
  • Body-colour tailgate handle
  • Full console & floor shifter
  • Full coverage front/rear rubber floor mats
  • In-dash message centre w/trip computer
  • Pwr adjustable pedals -inc: pedal memory
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass -inc: microphone in headliner
  • 155 amp alternator
  • 6-1/2' pickup box w/(4) cargo box tie down hooks
  • Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
  • 72-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
  • Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer
  • Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
  • Front seat belts -inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts, 2-point centre lap belt
  • 5.4L EFI 24-VALVE FLEX-FUEL V8 ENGINE
  • Chrome front/rear step bumpers -inc: body-colour upper fascia, black front valance
  • 5.4L EFI 24-valve flex-fuel V8 engine -inc: FFV tailgate badge
  • Chrome bar-style grille -inc: chrome surround, silver mesh
  • Premium vinyl 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

