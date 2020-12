2010 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Convenience Tilt Steering Column CARGO LAMP Universal Garage Door Opener Interval wipers Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Reverse Sensing System Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Dual note horn 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Windows Rear Window Defroster Rear window privacy glass Comfort glove box Dual-zone automatic temp control Overhead console w/(2) storage bins Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Delayed accessory pwr Suspension Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Black front/rear stone cuffs Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case Colour-coordinated carpet HD shock absorbers 4-wheel drive outside temp display 2-ton jack Seatback map pockets Securilock anti-theft ignition Side-impact airbags Front Coil Springs Rear grab handles Easy Fuel capless fuel filler Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch Bright headlamps w/autolamp Front/rear aux pwr point Front grab handles Front/rear dome lamps Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor Safety canopy curtain airbags 3-point seat belts in all rear positions Autolock features for child safety seats Body-colour wheel lip mouldings Dual illuminated covered visor mirrors Single Exhaust Body-colour door handle & bezel Body-colour tailgate handle Full console & floor shifter Full coverage front/rear rubber floor mats In-dash message centre w/trip computer Pwr adjustable pedals -inc: pedal memory Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass -inc: microphone in headliner 155 amp alternator Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle 72-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute Front seat belts -inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts, 2-point centre lap belt 5.4L EFI 24-VALVE FLEX-FUEL V8 ENGINE Chrome front/rear step bumpers -inc: body-colour upper fascia, black front valance 5.4L EFI 24-valve flex-fuel V8 engine -inc: FFV tailgate badge Chrome bar-style grille -inc: chrome surround, silver mesh Premium vinyl 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat -inc: rear seat leather inserts, folding armrest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

