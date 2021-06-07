Menu
2010 Ford F-150

381,804 KM

Details Description

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
Auto Excell

204-888-4070

XLT XTR 4X4 LOADED

XLT XTR 4X4 LOADED

Location

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

381,804KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7186013
  Stock #: 9989
  VIN: 1FTEX1E8XAFB79989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 381,804 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 FORD F-150 XLT

4WD, AM/FM/CD, POWER MIRRORS, 6 PASSENGER, CLOTH SEATS, POWER STEERING, ABS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, AIR BAG, FLOOR MATS, RUNNING BOARDS, AIR CONDITIONING, HARD TOP, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, MP3 CAPABILITY, TRACTION CONTROL, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, POWER LOCKS
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

