2010 Ford F-150

207,000 KM

Details

$11,000

+ tax & licensing
$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew **New Arrival**

2010 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

207,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7528725
  • Stock #: P3839A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # P3839A
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-431-800-4783 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
4.6L EFI 24-VALVE V8 ENGINE (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
