2010 Ford F-150

174,500 KM

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT NEW TIRES! XTR 4x4 4.6L

2010 Ford F-150

XLT NEW TIRES! XTR 4x4 4.6L

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

174,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8120608
  Stock #: 10431.0
  VIN: 1ftew1e89afc08420

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Tan
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 174,500 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4 CREW! New Tires! & LOW KM! All the things you look for in a gentley used Half Ton Pickup! 2010 FORD F-150 Crew with only 144,000km is Fully a loaded XLT XTR Was just safetied! Very Clean inside and out! 174,000km! Power Windows and locks! AC Tilt Cruise and multifuntion steering wheel!
Priced 16,950 plus PST & GST No hidden fees
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

