2010 Ford F-150
FX4
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,950
- Listing ID: 8868488
- Stock #: 10507.0
- VIN: 1ftfx1ev2afb00406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Accident Free, Super clean Rust Free truck with Only 162,000 km's, Just safetied and serviced. Automatic, Air conditioned, power windows, locks and mirrors, tilt steering and cruise control, Carfax report available... Priced at $15,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Avantagard and Lubrico Extended warranties are also available at very reasonable prices.
Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you. So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ???? * 37 years in business with the same ownership * All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff * The industry leading carproof history report comes with all of our vehicles. * Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business * Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards. While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself.... Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillvary. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491.
Vehicle Features
