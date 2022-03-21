Menu
2010 Ford F-150

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,950

+ tax & licensing
$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

FX4

2010 Ford F-150

FX4

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8868488
  • Stock #: 10507.0
  • VIN: 1ftfx1ev2afb00406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10507.0
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner,   Accident Free, Super clean Rust Free truck with Only 162,000 km's, Just safetied and serviced.  Automatic, Air conditioned, power windows, locks and mirrors, tilt steering and cruise control,   Carfax report available... Priced at $15,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Avantagard and Lubrico Extended warranties are also available at very reasonable prices.

Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you.  So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ????   * 37 years in business with the same ownership   * All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff   * The industry leading carproof history report comes with all of our vehicles.  * Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business     * Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards.     While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself....  Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillvary. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.

 

Vehicle Features

XTR FX4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

