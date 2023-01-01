$16,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-488-3793
2010 Ford F-150
Lariat Super Crew
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9446374
- Stock #: 10604.0
- VIN: 1FTFW1EV1AFC12911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10604.0
- Mileage 218,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Remote start , heated and cooled seats, power running boards, Tonneau cover, with No Collision Claims, good service history. Recently safetied and serviced and ready for its new owner, Priced $16,950.00 plus PST & GST No hidden fees. Call 204 488 3793 or text 204 514 1461 today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.
Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you. So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ???? * 37 years in business with the same ownership * All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff * The industry leading carproof history report comes with all of our vehicles. * Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business * Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards. While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself.... Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillvary. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on instagram @westsidesale DP#9491.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.