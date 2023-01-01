Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-150

218,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

Lariat Super Crew

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

Lariat Super Crew

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1672684192
  2. 1672684192
  3. 1672684192
  4. 1672684192
  5. 1672684192
  6. 1672684190
  7. 1672684190
  8. 1672684189
  9. 1672684191
  10. 1672684192
  11. 1672684193
  12. 1672684194
  13. 1672684193
  14. 1672684192
  15. 1672684194
  16. 1672684192
  17. 1672684194
  18. 1672684193
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

218,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9446374
  • Stock #: 10604.0
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EV1AFC12911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10604.0
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof,  Remote start , heated and cooled seats, power running boards, Tonneau cover, with No Collision Claims,  good service history. Recently safetied and serviced and ready for its new owner, Priced $16,950.00 plus PST & GST No hidden fees.  Call 204 488 3793 or text 204 514 1461 today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. 
Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you.  So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ????   * 37 years in business with the same ownership   * All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff   * The industry leading carproof history report comes with all of our vehicles.  * Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business     * Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards.     While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself....  Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillvary. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westside Sales

2010 Ford F-150 Lari...
 218,000 KM
$16,950 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series Xd...
 160,000 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape 4WD...
 88,000 KM
$19,950 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory