2010 Ford F-150

164,047 KM

Details Description Features

$17,578

+ tax & licensing
$17,578

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$17,578

+ taxes & licensing

164,047KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9844214
  • Stock #: 23K8D02A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EV5AFC39531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # 23K8D02A
  • Mileage 164,047 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD.

Odometer is 164090 kilometers below market average! Silver 2010 Ford F-150 4WD 5.4L V8 EFI 24V FFV 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.


Reviews:
* Owner reviews are few and far between online, though a scan of your writer's notes from past test drives of the Raptor indicate that potential owners can expect fun to drive handling on any surface, pleasing power with the 6.2L engine, a smooth and comfortable highway drive, and unique, distinctive and exclusive looks. High capability and a great driving position helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

4th Door
3rd Door
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

