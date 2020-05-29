Menu
$37,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Powerstroke Lariat - MUST SEE THIS TRUCK

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  • 87,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5117483
  • Stock #: DT4253
  • VIN: 1FTWW3BR5AEA82088
Exterior Colour
Dark Blue Pearl Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** LOCAL ONE OWNER POWERSTROKE LARIAT! *** RARE FIND W/ SUCH LOW KMS!! *** ABSOLUTELY MUST SEE CONDITION!!! *** Wow this truck is unbelievable... ONLY 87,000 KMS and no sign of abuse!! Extremely clean inside and out, you will be hard pressed to find another one like this! Powerstroke LARIAT loaded with every option for the year like a Power SUNROOF......Multi-Stage HEATED SEATS......Large TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......NAVIGATION Package......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors......TAN LEATHER Interior......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......MEMORY SEAT......Heated Power-Extendable Tow Mirrors......Chrome Running Boards......Sliding HARD TONNEAU COVER......AVS Window Louvres......Ford Keypad Keyless Entry......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......Multimedia Connections (AUX & USB Audio Inputs)......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Full CREW CAB Seating w/ Flip-up Center Console for 6 passenger Seating......Dual Climate Control......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Power Adjustable Pedals......Power Sliding Rear Window......Folding Rear Tailgate Step......Auxiliary Up-Fitter Switches......650 Pound Foot of Torque from the POWERSTROKE DIESEL!!......5-Speed Auto TorqShift Transmission......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4X4 / 4WD......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 7-Pin & 4-Pin Wiring......Factory Integrated TRAILER BRAKE Controller......Chrome Tow Hooks......Transmission TOW HAUL MODE......and 20-Inch Alloys wrapped in DURATRAC TIRES!

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, and custom fit Ford Mats! YES ONLY 87,000 KMS! Cleanest low mileage Lariat you'll find for $37,600. Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Trailer Hitch
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Powertrain
  • engine hour meter
Additional Features
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front wipers: intermittent
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Reading lights: front
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Running boards: step
  • Tow hooks: front
  • Front suspension classification: solid live axle
  • Front suspension type: multi-link
  • Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
  • Rear spring type: leaf
  • Wheel covers: partial
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front brake diameter: 13.7
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Front headrests: integrated
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Rear brake diameter: 13.4
  • 4WD type: part time
  • Reading lights: rear
  • Pickup bed light
  • Tailgate: removable
  • Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
  • Power outlet(s): two 12V front
  • Warnings and reminders: low oil level
  • Trailer wiring: 7-pin
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Pickup bed type: fleetside
  • Storage: in dash

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Dealer

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

