2010 Ford F-350

Power Options Power Steering Exterior Trailer Hitch

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Safety Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Powertrain engine hour meter

Additional Features Front stabilizer bar

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Radio: AM/FM

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front wipers: intermittent

Gauge: tachometer

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Reading lights: front

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Fuel economy display: MPG

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Impact sensor: post-collision safety system

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Antenna type: mast

Running boards: step

Tow hooks: front

Front suspension classification: solid live axle

Front suspension type: multi-link

Rear suspension classification: solid live axle

Rear spring type: leaf

Wheel covers: partial

Front headrests: 2

Front brake diameter: 13.7

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Front headrests: integrated

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Rear brake diameter: 13.4

4WD type: part time

Reading lights: rear

Pickup bed light

Tailgate: removable

Rear suspension type: multi-leaf

Power outlet(s): two 12V front

Warnings and reminders: low oil level

Trailer wiring: 7-pin

Fuel economy display: range

Pickup bed type: fleetside

Storage: in dash

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.