2010 Ford F-350

*** LOCAL ONE OWNER POWERSTROKE LARIAT! *** RARE FIND W/ SUCH LOW KMS!! *** ABSOLUTELY MUST SEE CONDITION!!! *** Wow this truck is unbelievable... ONLY 87,000 KMS and no sign of abuse!! Extremely clean inside and out, you will be hard pressed to find another one like this! Powerstroke LARIAT loaded with every option for the year like a Power SUNROOF......Multi-Stage HEATED SEATS......Large TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......NAVIGATION Package......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors......TAN LEATHER Interior......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......MEMORY SEAT......Heated Power-Extendable Tow Mirrors......Chrome Running Boards......Sliding HARD TONNEAU COVER......AVS Window Louvres......Ford Keypad Keyless Entry......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......Multimedia Connections (AUX & USB Audio Inputs)......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Full CREW CAB Seating w/ Flip-up Center Console for 6 passenger Seating......Dual Climate Control......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Power Adjustable Pedals......Power Sliding Rear Window......Folding Rear Tailgate Step......Auxiliary Up-Fitter Switches......650 Pound Foot of Torque from the POWERSTROKE DIESEL!!......5-Speed Auto TorqShift Transmission......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4X4 / 4WD......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 7-Pin & 4-Pin Wiring......Factory Integrated TRAILER BRAKE Controller......Chrome Tow Hooks......Transmission TOW HAUL MODE......and 20-Inch Alloys wrapped in DURATRAC TIRES!
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, and custom fit Ford Mats! YES ONLY 87,000 KMS! Cleanest low mileage Lariat you'll find for $37,600. Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
