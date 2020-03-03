2010 Ford Flex

- Powertrain
- Safety
- Reverse Sensing System
- Fog Lamps
- Child safety rear door locks
- LATCH (Lower anchors & tethers for children) system
- Convenience
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- (2) coat hooks
- Comfort
- Electrochromic rearview mirror
- Instrument panel storage bin
- Dual zone air conditioning w/automatic temp control
- Windows
- Trim
- Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
- Chrome tri-bar front grille
- Power Options
- Security
- SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
- Additional Features
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- 110V Inverter
- Locking glovebox
- Front seatback map pockets
- Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
- Front seat side impact airbags
- LED taillamps
- Rear 2-speed wiper
- Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
- Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down
- Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system
- (3) grab handles
- Anti-theft perimeter alarm
- Battery saver w/accessory delay
- 17" spare tire & wheel
- Chrome beltline
- High intensity discharge (HID) auto headlamps
- Front intermittent speed-sensitive wipers
- 2nd row footrests
- Chrome scuff plates
- Message centre w/trip computer
- (12) cup/bottle holders
- Grocery bag hooks in cargo area
- Advance Trac w/roll stability control
- All-row Safety Canopy w/rollover sensor
- Driver/front passenger BeltMinder system
- 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes (ABS)
- SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month pre-paid subscription
- 3.39 Axle Ratio
- MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
- 3.5L 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE
- Privacy glass on 2nd & 3rd row windows, liftgate
- Front row centre console w/armrest, storage
- Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, lamp outage, low washer fluid, low oil pressure, oil change, door ajar, liftgate ajar & low coolant
- Overhead console w/dome light, sunglass holder
- Bright polished exhaust tips
- EasyFuel capless fuelling system
- Personal safety system -inc: safety belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, driver seat position sensing & crash severity sensing
- Cockpit integrated display -inc: compass, driver/passenger temp, outside temp, audio info
- Lighting -inc: 2nd & 3rd row reading, illuminated entry, ambient, cargo area
