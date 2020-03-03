Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Ford Flex

limited

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Flex

limited

Location

The Car Guy Inc

420 Kensington St, Winnipeg, MB R3J 1J7

204-255-1297

  1. 4718520
  2. 4718520
  3. 4718520
  4. 4718520
  5. 4718520
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 280,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4718520
  • VIN: 2FMHK6DC3ABB42357
Exterior Colour
Ingot Silver Metallic (Silver)
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black (PW)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

this 2010 Ford Flex Limited
$2500.00 Downpayment Plus Taxes drives it away

Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Safety
  • Reverse Sensing System
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • LATCH (Lower anchors & tethers for children) system
Convenience
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • (2) coat hooks
Comfort
  • Electrochromic rearview mirror
  • Instrument panel storage bin
  • Dual zone air conditioning w/automatic temp control
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
  • Chrome tri-bar front grille
Power Options
  • Pwr steering
Security
  • SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Additional Features
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • 110V Inverter
  • Locking glovebox
  • Front seatback map pockets
  • Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
  • Front seat side impact airbags
  • LED taillamps
  • Rear 2-speed wiper
  • Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down
  • Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system
  • (3) grab handles
  • Anti-theft perimeter alarm
  • Battery saver w/accessory delay
  • 17" spare tire & wheel
  • Chrome beltline
  • High intensity discharge (HID) auto headlamps
  • Front intermittent speed-sensitive wipers
  • 2nd row footrests
  • Chrome scuff plates
  • Message centre w/trip computer
  • (12) cup/bottle holders
  • Grocery bag hooks in cargo area
  • Advance Trac w/roll stability control
  • All-row Safety Canopy w/rollover sensor
  • Driver/front passenger BeltMinder system
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes (ABS)
  • SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month pre-paid subscription
  • 3.39 Axle Ratio
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
  • 3.5L 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE
  • Privacy glass on 2nd & 3rd row windows, liftgate
  • Front row centre console w/armrest, storage
  • Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, lamp outage, low washer fluid, low oil pressure, oil change, door ajar, liftgate ajar & low coolant
  • Overhead console w/dome light, sunglass holder
  • Bright polished exhaust tips
  • EasyFuel capless fuelling system
  • Personal safety system -inc: safety belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, driver seat position sensing & crash severity sensing
  • Cockpit integrated display -inc: compass, driver/passenger temp, outside temp, audio info
  • Lighting -inc: 2nd & 3rd row reading, illuminated entry, ambient, cargo area

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

2008 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 162,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Flex limited
 280,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

420 Kensington St, Winnipeg, MB R3J 1J7

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Send A Message