2010 Ford Focus

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Electrochromic rearview mirror Powertrain Front Wheel Drive 2.0L DOHC I4 Duratec engine Convenience Tilt Steering Column Halogen Headlamps Variable intermittent windshield wipers Media / Nav / Comm Compass Safety Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes Side curtain air bags Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions Front seat side air bags Occupant classification system for driver & front passenger Lower Anchors & Top Tethers for Children (LATCH) for rear outboard seats Electronic stability control (ESC) Windows Rear Window Defroster Solar tinted glass Seating Driver Seat Height Adjuster 60/40 split-folding rear seats Suspension Performance Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Power Options Pwr windows Pwr rack & pinion steering Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)

Additional Features Chrome Exhaust Tip Rear Stabilizer Bar 110-amp alternator Front stabilizer bar Side intrusion door beams Rear decklid spoiler Self-adjusting clutch rear linkage Control blade independent rear suspension Spare tire nut wrench & jack SIRIUS satellite radio w/(6) month prepaid subscription Front visor mirrors w/covers Passenger seatback map pocket Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags Maintenance-free battery w/battery saver Body colour front bumper Clear tail lamp lenses w/grey housing Colour keyed front/rear floormats w/driver retention hook Metallic instrument panel applique Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Interior remote trunk release Front door intergral map pockets w/cup holders SOS post crash alert system Front seat adjustable head restraints (2) 12-volt pwr points Colour keyed door handles Unique front/rear fascias 17" Euroflange premium painted cast aluminum wheels P215/45R17 all-season tires Colour keyed pwr heated mirrors Painted 2-bar grille w/black mesh 3.82 Axle Ratio Front 3-point shoulder belt system w/adjustable D-ring, pretensioners, BeltMinder Centre floor console -inc: armrest, storage, (2) front cup holders, (1) rear cup holder MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltmider w/audio mute Lighting -inc: front courtesy lights w/theatre dimming, map lights, rear dome lamp Ambient lighting pkg -inc: front/rear footwell lighting, centre console cup holder cupholder lighting, choice of (7) lighting colours High series performance instrument cluster w/message centre, tachometer, outside temp

