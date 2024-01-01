Menu
Convertible Pony Pkg| 4.0L V6 | Leather seats |6 disc cd changer| Never Winter Driven | SHAKER AUDIO! | NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE! 4 new tires, fully safetied.

2010 Ford Mustang

96,477 KM

$21,991

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Mustang

V6 Pony Pkg, Leather, SHAKER Audio, NO ACCIDENTS !

2010 Ford Mustang

V6 Pony Pkg, Leather, SHAKER Audio, NO ACCIDENTS !

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,477KM
VIN 1ZVBP8EN5A5103147

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 103147
  • Mileage 96,477 KM

Convertible Pony Pkg| 4.0L V6 | Leather seats |6 disc cd changer| Never Winter Driven | SHAKER AUDIO! | NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE!
4 new tires, fully safetied.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Anti-Theft

Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Climate Control

Cup Holder

Leather Wrap Wheel

Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

2010 Ford Mustang