$21,991+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Mustang
V6 Pony Pkg, Leather, SHAKER Audio, NO ACCIDENTS !
2010 Ford Mustang
V6 Pony Pkg, Leather, SHAKER Audio, NO ACCIDENTS !
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$21,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,477KM
VIN 1ZVBP8EN5A5103147
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 103147
- Mileage 96,477 KM
Vehicle Description
Convertible Pony Pkg| 4.0L V6 | Leather seats |6 disc cd changer| Never Winter Driven | SHAKER AUDIO! | NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE!
4 new tires, fully safetied.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
Anti-Theft
Seating
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
