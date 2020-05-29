Menu
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

2010 Ford Mustang

V6

Location

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

  1. 5089997
  2. 5089997
  • 195,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5089997
  • Stock #: 07727
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8EN8A5113896
Exterior Colour
Brilliant Silver Metallic (Silver)
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black (1W)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Just in time for summer cruising 2010 Ford Mustang Premium Convertible V6. This car has the 4.0L engine, automatic transmission, and is loaded with Leather interior, heated seats and of course convertible top and more.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Illuminated Entry
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • 4.0L SOHC V6 ENGINE
Convenience
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • (2) cup holders
  • Complex reflector halogen headlamps w/integrated turn lamps
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Seating
  • Rear Bench Seat
Security
  • SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Power Options
  • Auxiliary pwr point
  • Pwr steering
  • Pwr mirrors
Safety
  • Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
  • Front seat side-impact airbags
  • 3-point safety belts in all seating positions
  • 17" mini spare wheel w/tire
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
Trim
  • Unique pony grille & fender badges
Additional Features
  • Battery Saver
  • Driver footrest
  • Side intrusion door beams
  • Rear decklid spoiler
  • Sun visors w/vanity mirrors
  • Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
  • SOS post crash alert system
  • Pwr 4-wheel vented disc brakes
  • Automatic on/off headlamps
  • Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down
  • P235/50R18 all-season performance tires
  • Sequential LED tail lamps
  • Colour-keyed mirrors
  • Front centre console w/armrest & lockable storage
  • Lit bezel
  • Driver & front passenger 2nd generation frontal airbags
  • Lower Door Tape Stripe
  • 18" x 8" polished cast aluminum wheels w/tri-bar centre cap
  • 4-gauge instrument cluster
  • Front passenger airbag occupancy sensor
  • 3.31 AXLE RATIO
  • Easy Fuel capless fuel fill
  • Rolled stainless steel single exhaust system w/3.5" tip
  • Personal safety system -inc: seat belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, driver seat position sensor, crash severity sensor, front BeltMinder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

