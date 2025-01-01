$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Ranger
4WD SuperCab 126" Sport
2010 Ford Ranger
4WD SuperCab 126" Sport
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 250,145 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!!!
- New MB safety
- CLEAN CARFAX!!!
- Very clean inside and out! Body is in great shape! Won't find a cleaner one around!!
- 4.0L V6 gas engine
- Mileage; 250,145 KMs
- 4x4
- Brand new tires all around
- Fender flares
- Box liner
and much more to offer!!!
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Call Dealer
204-688-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-688-1001