<p><em><strong>FRESH ON THE LOT!!!</strong></em></p><p> </p><p>- New MB safety</p><p>- <span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>CLEAN CARFAX!!!</strong></span></p><p>- Very clean inside and out! Body is in great shape! Wont find a cleaner one around!!</p><p>- 4.0L V6 gas engine</p><p>- Mileage; 250,145 KMs</p><p>- 4x4</p><p>- Brand new tires all around</p><p>- Fender flares</p><p>- Box liner</p><p>and much more to offer!!!</p><p> </p><p>If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.</p>

2010 Ford Ranger

250,145 KM

Details

4WD SuperCab 126" Sport

4WD SuperCab 126" Sport

2010 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" Sport

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Power Outlet

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

