2010 Ford Ranger

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Fog Lamps Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Front Side Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Steering Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Convenience Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Additional Features Requires Subscription 4.0L SOHC SMPI 12-VALVE V6 ENGINE (STD)

