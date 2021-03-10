Menu
2010 Ford Transit Connect

110,000 KM

$13,290

+ tax & licensing
$13,290

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

204-261-1847

2010 Ford Transit Connect

2010 Ford Transit Connect

114.6 XLT w-rear door glass- Cargo

2010 Ford Transit Connect

114.6 XLT w-rear door glass- Cargo

Location

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

110,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6726614
  • Stock #: 4748
  • VIN: NM0LS7DN4AT036454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4748
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ex-Government Vehicle, Well Maintained, Only 110,000 KM, 2.0 L, 4 Cyl, Auto, Cargo, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Much More, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **No Fees** (taxes not included) If You Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 DEALER PERMIT # 4273

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
tinted windows
DUAL AIRBAG
All Equipped
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

