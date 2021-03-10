2010 Ford Transit Connect

$13,290 + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6726614

6726614 Stock #: 4748

4748 VIN: NM0LS7DN4AT036454

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 4748

Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Exterior tinted windows Safety DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features All Equipped Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.