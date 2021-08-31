2010 Ford Transit Connect

- Listing ID: 8035051
- Stock #: P1205
- VIN: NM0LS7DN3AT000349
-
Exterior Colour
Frozen White Clearcoat
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Doors
4-door
-
Mileage
154,658 KM
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Center console: front console with storage
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Front headrests: adjustable
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Spare tire size: full-size matching
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Vanity mirrors: passenger
Rolling code security: key
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Battery: maintenance-free
Front brake diameter: 11.0
Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
Body side moldings: accent
Rear brake diameter: 11.0
Side door type: dual manual sliding
Floor material: cargo area rubber/vinyl
Rear suspension classification: solid axle
Phone: pre-wired for phone
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
OEM roof height: undefined
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.