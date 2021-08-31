Menu
2010 Ford Transit Connect

154,658 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2010 Ford Transit Connect

2010 Ford Transit Connect

CARGO VAN XLT

2010 Ford Transit Connect

CARGO VAN XLT

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

154,658KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8035051
  • Stock #: P1205
  • VIN: NM0LS7DN3AT000349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Frozen White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,658 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*COMING SOON, FORD TRANSIT CONNECT CARGO WITH ROOF RACK*



*****VALUE PRICED, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Upholstery: Cloth
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Cupholders: Front
Carpet
2
6
Lumbar
Radio: AM/FM
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Front headrests: adjustable
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
In-Dash CD: single disc
Spare tire size: full-size matching
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
Antenna type: mast
Rear spring type: leaf
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Rear door type: barn
Vanity mirrors: passenger
Rolling code security: key
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Battery: maintenance-free
Alternator: 150 amps
Front brake diameter: 11.0
Battery rating: 500 CCA
Mirror color: black
Door handle color: black
Wheels: steel
Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
Body side moldings: accent
Axle ratio: 4.20
Wheel covers: full
Rear brake diameter: 11.0
Rear wiper: dual speed
Side door type: dual manual sliding
Rear brake type: drum
Headlights: halogen
Window defogger: rear
Floor material: cargo area rubber/vinyl
Rear suspension classification: solid axle
Total speakers: 2
Phone: pre-wired for phone
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
3 total
OEM roof height: undefined

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

