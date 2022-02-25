2010 Ford Transit Connect

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 0 3 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8346930

8346930 Stock #: U2356A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 2

Stock # U2356A

Mileage 170,030 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors ABS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Front Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Additional Features Wheel Covers 2.0L DOHC SEFI I4 ENGINE Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.