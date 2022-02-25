$CALL+ tax & licensing
Capital Ford Winnipeg
204-772-2411
2010 Ford Transit Connect
XLT **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
170,030KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8346930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # U2356A
- Mileage 170,030 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-431-800-4783 for fast answers at your fingertips!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
2.0L DOHC SEFI I4 ENGINE
Conventional Spare Tire
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1