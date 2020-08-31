2010 GMC Acadia

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control 12V auxiliary pwr outlet Dual halogen projector headlamps w/auto on-off Colour keyed carpeting w/front & rear floor mats Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Solar-Ray light tinted windshield/front door glass Suspension 4-wheel independent suspension Safety Brake/transmission shift interlock Child security rear door locks Power Options Pwr steering Black manual folding pwr mirrors Security Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES Battery rundown protection oil life monitor Solar-Ray deep tinted rear side/rear quarter/rear liftgate glass 18" x 7.5" painted aluminum wheels P255/65R18 all-season BSW tires Silver-painted roof rails w/black end caps Body coloured rear spoiler Black bodyside & beltline mouldings Intermittent front & rear wipers w/washers Manual liftgate Front centre console w/storage Tilt & telescoping steering column Security system w/programmable audible/visible theft alarm Front & rear manual air conditioning Dual sunshades w/covered & illuminated mirrors Cargo storage under rear floor Driver & front passenger airbags w/airbag suppression & passenger detecting system Front row side impact airbags All rows head curtain side impact airbags LATCH child safety seat system Hex fixed antenna 170 amp alternator 3.6L DI V6 engine -inc: variable valve timing Dual exhaust system w/chrome tips XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply* Cupholders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row Pwr windows w/driver express down, rear disable Front seat belts w/pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters Lighting -inc: theatre dimming, LED cargo compartment, LED front seat reading lights, 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light, illuminated entry/exit 3.6L DI V6 ENGINE Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes -inc: panic brake assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.