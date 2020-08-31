2010 GMC Acadia

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
12V auxiliary pwr outlet
Dual halogen projector headlamps w/auto on-off
Colour keyed carpeting w/front & rear floor mats
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Solar-Ray light tinted windshield/front door glass
4-wheel independent suspension
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Child security rear door locks
Pwr steering
Black manual folding pwr mirrors
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Battery rundown protection
oil life monitor
Solar-Ray deep tinted rear side/rear quarter/rear liftgate glass
18" x 7.5" painted aluminum wheels
P255/65R18 all-season BSW tires
Silver-painted roof rails w/black end caps
Body coloured rear spoiler
Black bodyside & beltline mouldings
Intermittent front & rear wipers w/washers
Manual liftgate
Front centre console w/storage
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Security system w/programmable audible/visible theft alarm
Front & rear manual air conditioning
Dual sunshades w/covered & illuminated mirrors
Cargo storage under rear floor
Driver & front passenger airbags w/airbag suppression & passenger detecting system
Front row side impact airbags
All rows head curtain side impact airbags
LATCH child safety seat system
Hex fixed antenna
170 amp alternator
3.6L DI V6 engine -inc: variable valve timing
Dual exhaust system w/chrome tips
XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*