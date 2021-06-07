Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 GMC Acadia

177,800 KM

Details Description

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

Contact Seller
2010 GMC Acadia

2010 GMC Acadia

SLT1

Watch This Vehicle

2010 GMC Acadia

SLT1

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

  1. 7195196
  2. 7195196
  3. 7195196
  4. 7195196
  5. 7195196
  6. 7195196
  7. 7195196
  8. 7195196
  9. 7195196
  10. 7195196
  11. 7195196
  12. 7195196
Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

177,800KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7195196
  • VIN: 1GKLVMED3AJ178597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 177,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $131.41 bi-weekly over 48 months at 6.99% OAC.

Click here to get your pre-approval

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-807-1044

APPLY FOR FINANCING HERE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Famous Motors

2007 Honda Ridgeline...
 220,000 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Expedition...
 240,000 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 82,000 KM
$10,599 + tax & lic

Email Famous Motors

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-222-XXXX

(click to show)

204-222-1400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory